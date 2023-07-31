Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for July 31-Aug. 1, 2023

Free meals are scheduled for youth.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Today at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, July 31
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Aug. 1
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone board, 11 a.m., 116 1st St. E, Jamestown.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., followed by Stutsman County Park Board, Stutsman County Courthouse, commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 232 703 796#, or at www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

National Night Out, 6-10 p.m., McElroy Park, 502 15th St. SE. Jamestown Police Department and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office personnel holding the event. Food, refreshments will they last.

James River Genealogy Club Club, 7 p.m., Foster County Museum, Foster County Fairgrounds, Carrington. Program: Harry Hayashi family and Rainbow Gardens during WWII.

ADVERTISEMENT

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

City of Spiritwood Lake, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown.

What To Read Next
JSSP School News
Community
Jamestown Public Schools closed on Labor Day
18h ago
YOTW #9 - Howard & Candace Wespfennig.JPG
Community
Wespfennigs have Yard of the Week
20h ago
JSSP Births
Community
Birth reported July 29, 2023
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Dock east of Jamestown Reservoir.jpg
News
Homeowners say park board members have conflict of interest
2d ago
 · 
By  Masaki Ova
Blue Algae.jpg
News
Harmful algae advisory issued for Jamestown Reservoir, Alkali Lake
3d ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Connor Knatterud 1.jpg
Prep
Connor Knatterud, Logan Maddock 'excited' to be playing together
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
07271500_PKG_CancerCouple.Still005.jpg
Fargo
'Gut punch:' Couple that fought cancer together as newlyweds now hopes father lives to see baby
3d ago
 · 
By  Kevin Wallevand