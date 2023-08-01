Calendar for Aug. 1-2, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone board, 11 a.m., 116 1st St. E, Jamestown.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

Stutsman County Commission, 3:30 p.m., followed by Stutsman County Park Board, Stutsman County Courthouse, commission room, 511 2nd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 701-566-9575, conference ID 232 703 796#, or at www.stutsmancounty.gov and click on Streaming Live.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

National Night Out, 6-10 p.m., McElroy Park, 502 15th St. SE. Jamestown Police Department and the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office personnel holding the event. Food, refreshments will they last.

James River Genealogy Club Club, 7 p.m., Foster County Museum, Foster County Fairgrounds, Carrington. Program: Harry Hayashi family and Rainbow Gardens during WWII.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

City of Spiritwood Lake, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown.

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.