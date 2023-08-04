Calendar for Aug. 4-5, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, Aug. 4

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

New York Kammermusiker holds meet-and-greet, 4-5 p.m., Ellendale Opera House, Main Street, Ellendale. Concert, 6 p.m. Free admission.

Saturday, Aug. 5

Community Fun Walk. SMP Health - Ave Maria, 501 19th St. NE. Registration, 8:30-9 a.m.; walk, 9 a.m. Cost: $25 per person; free for children 12 and younger. Proceeds benefit Ave Maria.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Stick Ponies performs, 1-3 p.m., 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, 504 3rd Ave. SE, Jamestown. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Free admission; concert moves indoors in event of inclement weather.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flagpole dedication ceremony (dedication to veterans), 2 p.m., north end of Ypsilanti near town sign.

