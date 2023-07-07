Calendar for July 7-8, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Friday, July 7

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, speaker meeting) AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, July 8

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

14th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off, outside of Dickey Bar. Ribs to be served shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a donation. Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Jamestown Superhero Run, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McElroy Park, 502 15th St. SE. Proceeds pediatric brain cancer research. 5K run, followed by food trucks, vendor/craft booths, foam machine, more.