Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Calendar for July 8-10, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
July 08, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, July 8
Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

14th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off, outside of Dickey Bar. Ribs to be served shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a donation. Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Jamestown Superhero Run, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McElroy Park, 502 15th St. SE. Proceeds pediatric brain cancer research. 5K run, followed by food trucks, vendor/craft booths, foam machine, more.

Sunday, July 9

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Program: Keith Norman, on "Presidential Politics in Stutsman County." No admission charge.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, July 10

Jamestown Planning Commission, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 841 704 966 #

Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone board, 11 a.m., 116 1st St. E, Jamestown.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Public School Board, 12:15 p.m., District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee, 12:45 p.m., District Office conference room, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for July 25-26, 2023
7h ago
Buffalo Days 2023 parade.jpg
Community
Jamestown chamber reports numbers for Buffalo Days events
21h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media