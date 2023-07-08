Calendar for July 8-10, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Saturday, July 8

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

14th Annual Sweet N’ Stickey in Dickey Rib Cook-off, outside of Dickey Bar. Ribs to be served shortly after 5:30 p.m. for a donation. Proceeds benefit Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Jamestown Superhero Run, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., McElroy Park, 502 15th St. SE. Proceeds pediatric brain cancer research. 5K run, followed by food trucks, vendor/craft booths, foam machine, more.

Sunday, July 9

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Memorial Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE. Program: Keith Norman, on "Presidential Politics in Stutsman County." No admission charge.

James River Alanon Family, 4 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Adult Children of Alcoholics, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Narcotics Anonymous, 4:30 p.m., New Hope Free Lutheran Church, 1545 4th Ave. NW.

Monday, July 10

Jamestown Planning Commission, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 841 704 966 #

Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone board, 11 a.m., 116 1st St. E, Jamestown.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Public School Board, 12:15 p.m., District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Jamestown Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee, 12:45 p.m., District Office conference room, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

