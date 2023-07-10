Calendar for July 10-11, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, July 10

Jamestown Planning Commission, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 841 704 966 #

Buffalo Bridges Human Service Zone board, 11 a.m., 116 1st St. E, Jamestown.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jamestown Public School Board, 12:15 p.m., District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, 4 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., First Church of The Nazarene, 1307 6th Ave SE.

Jamestown Public Schools Strategic Planning Committee, 12:45 p.m., District Office conference room, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

Tuesday, July 11

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

City of Spiritwood Lake Council, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown.

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

