Calendar for July 11-12, 2023

Tuesday, July 11

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

City of Spiritwood Lake Council, 7:30 p.m., at Chip Steckler Shop, 617 Spiritwood Ave., Jamestown.

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Wednesday, July 12

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 3:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Public Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Jamestown/’Stutsman Development Corp. New Business Attraction Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Oakland Grove performs for Music in the Park, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Freewill offering supports the bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, performance moves to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts.

JRMC U: "Kick Out Kidney Stones," 11 a.m.-noon, Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE. Jamestown Regional Medical Center urologist Dr. Brent Williams speaks on how to kick out kidney stones and what to do if they develop. Free to public; light lunch; RSVP by calling 952-4795.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

