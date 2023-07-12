Calendar for July 12-13, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Wednesday, July 12

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport.

James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 3:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Public Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Jamestown/’Stutsman Development Corp. New Business Attraction Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Oakland Grove performs for Music in the Park, 7:15 p.m., City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Freewill offering supports the bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, performance moves to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts.

JRMC U: "Kick Out Kidney Stones," 11 a.m.-noon, Two Rivers Activity Center, 1501 5th St. NE. Jamestown Regional Medical Center urologist Dr. Brent Williams speaks on how to kick out kidney stones and what to do if they develop. Free to public; light lunch; RSVP by calling 952-4795.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Stutsman County Weed Board, Weed Board Shop, 7 a.m., 1508 4th St. NW, Jamestown; 3:30 p.m., James River Valley Library System board, Alfred Dickey Public Library, 205 3rd St. SE.

Thursday, July 13

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Barnes County Historical Society, 5 p.m., Barnes County Museum, 315 Central Ave. North, Valley City.

Downtown Arts Market, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Park. Opener: Debi Rodgers; headliner: Heather Rae & Band. North Dakota Information Technology broadband listening session, Downtown Arts Market. Free admission charge; bring chair/blanket.

Jamestown Forestry Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 413 710 021#

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Executive Committee, noon, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE;