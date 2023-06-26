Calendar for June 26-27, 2023

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Monday, June 26

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Jamestown Tourism, 5:15 p.m., Town Hall, Frontier Village

Celebrate Recovery, 6:15 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. meeting, Church of the Nazarene, 1306 6th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 (open) and 8 p.m. (closed), 518 10th Ave. SE, (topic).

Jamestown Public School Board and Jamestown Education Association teachers negotiations, 4 p.m., Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Tuesday, June 27

Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Open Class entry day for Stutsman County Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russ Melland building.

Stutsman County 4-H Horse Show, 9 a.m.; Dog Showmanship, 6 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Jamestown city budget meeting, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 333 361 405 #

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Steve Martens, architectural historian from NDSU, and Mark Strand speak on Jamestown’s unique examples of Prairie-style architecture, 6:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE. Free admission.