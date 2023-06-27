Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Calendar for June 27-28, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
June 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Tuesday, June 27
Storytime for preschoolers, toddlers, 10 a.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

Open Class entry day for Stutsman County Fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Russ Melland building.

Stutsman County 4-H Horse Show, 9 a.m.; Dog Showmanship, 6 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Jamestown city budget meeting, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE, or access by phone at 1-701-566-9575, conference ID 333 361 405 #

Gamblers Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, Big Book), 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, 7 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

Steve Martens, architectural historian from NDSU, and Mark Strand speak on Jamestown’s unique examples of Prairie-style architecture, 6:30 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE. Free admission.

Wednesday, June 28
Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m., (closed, topic), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Primary Purpose, 7 p.m. (open, Big Book) 116 1st Ave. South.

Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., access through Microsoft Teams. - third wednesday of the month.

Kroshus & Krew performs, 7:15 p.m., Music in the Park, City Park Bandshell, Valley City. Freewill offering; in event of inclement weather, program will relocate to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts, 306 Viking Drive.

Stutsman County Fair opens, 3 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 3 p.m.; Johnny Holm Band performs, 7 p.m. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger. A four-day pass is $17 for adults and $10 for youth.

Summer Track Meet, 5:30-8 p.m., Charlotte and Gordon Hansen Stadium, 1001-1099 3rd St. NE. Event is for all ages; no admission charge.

