Community

Calendar for June 29-30, 2023

Events are scheduled.

JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
June 29, 2023 at 6:00 AM

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to news@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477.

Thursday, June 29

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: noon-1 p.m., Stutsman County Extension; 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library. In Enderlin: 11:30 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church.

Stutsman County Fair, Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 3 p.m.; Lizzy Hofer Band performs, 7 p.m. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger. A four-day pass is $17 for adults and $10 for youth.

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m. (open, speaker meeting), United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE (alley door).

TOPS ND 312, St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1000 5th Ave. NE (east door); weigh-in, 8 a.m.; meeting, 9 a.m.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open, topic) and 8 p.m. (closed, Big Book), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6-8 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Jamestown Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Jamestown Rural Fire Department, 1209 9th St SE, Jamestown

“My Fair Lady,” presented by the Jamestown High School Advance Theatre Arts, 7 p.m., Jamestown High School auditorium, 1509 10th St. NE. Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for students.

Public input meeting on proposed road reconstruction project, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Hi-Liner Activity Center, 493 Central Ave. N., Valley City. Open house format; formal presentation, 5:45 p.m.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center Auxiliary bake sale, 8 a.m.-1 p.m., JRMC, 2422 20th St. SW.

Kids Safety Day, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Jamestown Civic Center, 212 3rd Ave. NE.

Free car seat check, 9 a.m.-noon., Jamestown Civic Center parking lot. Sponsor: Central Valley Health District.

Friday, June 30

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.  

Stutsman County Fair, Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 1 p.m.; Cody Charles Band performs, 8 p.m. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

Terry & Linda Concert, 1 p.m., 1883 Stutsman County Courthouse, 504 3rd Ave. SE.

“My Fair Lady,” presented by the Jamestown High School Advance Theatre Arts, 7 p.m., Jamestown High School auditorium, 1509 10th St. NE. Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for students.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

