Calendar for June 30-July 1, 2023

Friday, June 30

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center; 11:30 a.m.-noon, Leapaldt, Nickeus and Meidinger parks and Washington Elementary School; noon-1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library.

Stutsman County Fair, Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 1 p.m.; Cody Charles Band performs, 8 p.m. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

James River Rodeo, 6:30 p.m., Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

“My Fair Lady,” presented by the Jamestown High School Advance Theatre Arts, 7 p.m., Jamestown High School auditorium, 1509 10th St. NE. Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for students.

Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (closed, topic) and 8 p.m. (open, birthday night potluck), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m. Regular weekly step meeting; phone meeting only. Call 701-320-2386 before meeting time to get information on calling into meeting.

Saturday, July 1

Stutsman County Fair, Stutsman County Fairgrounds. Midway and gates open, 1 p.m.; Booz-N-Tuna performs, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Eli Alger and the Faster Horses performs, 8 p.m.-midnight. Admission: $7 for ages 13 and older, $4 for ages 7-12, free for ages 6 and younger.

James River Rodeo, 1 p.m. slack and 6:30 p.m. rodeo, Stutsman County Fairgrounds.

Buffalo City Group Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon (open) and 8 p.m. (open), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., women (closed), AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Free Youth Summer Meals Program meals in Jamestown: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Two Rivers Activity Center.