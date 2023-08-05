Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Celebrating National Night Out

Personnel from Jamestown-area agencies get an opportunity show different aspects of emergency services.

PP National Night Out MAIN 08012023.jpg
Law enforcement personnel speak with attendees of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at McElroy Park in Jamestown. National Night Out gives the community an opportunity to meet personnel from Jamestown-area agencies. Personnel from the Jamestown-area agencies also get an opportunity show the different aspects of emergency services.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 6:40 AM
PP National Night Out Kid Playing in Suds 08012023.jpg
This kid was covered in suds during the National Night Out event at McElroy Park.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP National Night Out Game and Fish 08012023.jpg
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department was part of National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at McElroy Park.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP National Night Out Girl and slide 08012023.jpg
This girl goes down an inflatable slide during National Night Out.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP National Night Out Jim Reuther 08012023.jpg
Jamestown Fire Chief Jim Reuther tends to the hamburgers on the grill at National Night Out.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun
PP National Night Out Civil Air Service and ND Health and Human Services 08012023.jpg
People talk at the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services' booth during National Night Out. In the background is a booth for the Civil Air Patrol.
Masaki Ova / The Jamestown Sun

