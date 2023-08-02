Dedication ceremony set for flagpole in Ypsilanti

A new flagpole will be dedicated to veterans on Saturday, Aug. 5, in Ypsilanti, said Warren Thurn. The dedication ceremony will be at 2 p.m. on the north end of town by the Ypsilanti sign.

Thurn, a retired Air Force veteran who will emcee the dedication ceremony, said a small group of community members purchased the 30-foot flagpole and paid to place it at the site.

“We’ll raise the flag for the first time on this (pole) and dedicate it to the veterans,” Thurn said.

The American Legion Color Guard from Jamestown and the Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corps are expected to attend the event, Thurn said.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event.

