Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet performing at Music in the Park in Valley City

The performance is on July 5.

Music in the Park will feature Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet “Where Dance Meets Art” on Wednesday, July 5, in Valley City. <br/>
Courtesy / Micaiah's Studio of Ballet
June 30, 2023 at 11:33 AM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Music in the Park will feature Micaiah’s Studio of Ballet “Where Dance Meets Art” on Wednesday, July 5, starting at 7:15 p.m. in the City Park Bandshell in Valley City.

"Where Dance Meets Art" is a park dance performance that combines the beauty of dance with the creativity of
art. This event brings together young artists and dancers to create a visual and sensory experience.

Bring lawn chairs. A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of Music in the Park.

Music in the Park is sponsored by several organizations, businesses and others.

For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com

