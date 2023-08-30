6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Disabled American Veterans to meet in Jamestown

The club has several upcoming events.

JSSP Club News
Today at 6:14 AM

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the All Vets Club in Jamestown.

The group will be putting up the flags two more times this year: Labor Day, Sept. 4, and Patriot's Day, Sept. 11. Help will be needed.

Also coming up in September will be the Forget Me Not sales on the Saturday of the Stock Car Stampede.

Members are asked to plan to attend the Sept. 5 meeting. For questions, call
Rod Olin, 659-0308.

