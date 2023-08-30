Disabled American Veterans to meet in Jamestown

Disabled American Veterans Chapter 31 will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at the All Vets Club in Jamestown.

The group will be putting up the flags two more times this year: Labor Day, Sept. 4, and Patriot's Day, Sept. 11. Help will be needed.

Also coming up in September will be the Forget Me Not sales on the Saturday of the Stock Car Stampede.

Members are asked to plan to attend the Sept. 5 meeting. For questions, call

Rod Olin, 659-0308.