Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Downtown Arts Market opens on Thursday, July 6

Jessie Veeder will be the first headliner.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 02, 2023 at 2:28 PM

The Downtown Arts Market will open on Thursday, July 6, and run through Aug. 31 in the Hansen Arts Park in Jamestown.

Jessie Veeder will perform at the first Arts Market. The opener will be the Wild West Players from Frontier Village at 5:30 p.m.

The Downtown Arts Market will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday and is free of charge. Umbrellas will be available; people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

MORE EVENTS

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
New Rockford Ambulance tires.jpg
Community
New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires
1d ago
JSSP School News
Community
Applications sought for US Senate Youth Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media