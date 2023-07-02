Downtown Arts Market opens on Thursday, July 6

The Downtown Arts Market will open on Thursday, July 6, and run through Aug. 31 in the Hansen Arts Park in Jamestown.

Jessie Veeder will perform at the first Arts Market. The opener will be the Wild West Players from Frontier Village at 5:30 p.m.

The Downtown Arts Market will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday and is free of charge. Umbrellas will be available; people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.