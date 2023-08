GRAND FORKS — Caleb Ellingson of Courtenay was among 75 new medical doctors graduating from the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences on May 13.

Ellingson receives Doctor of Medicine from UND Ellingson graduated at the end of the spring semester.

