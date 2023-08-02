Enjoy safely canned foods this winter

Canning can be a fun and safe way to preserve food, but make sure you do it properly.

Food preservation guidelines have changed through the years.

Using recipes handed down from family members or friends may not be safe because you don’t know if those recipes were tested scientifically.

Look for food preservation recipes from your local Extension office, the National Center for Home Food Preservation website at http://nchfp.uga.edu/ and the North Dakota State University Extension website at www.ag.ndsu.edu/food .

Altering food preservation recipes and tweaking canning procedures is not safe, either. Canning is a science, and if you don’t follow the recipe or skip some steps, you could put yourself, your family and your guests at risk for botulism, an especially deadly form of food poisoning.

Even if you use a salsa recipe from your local Extension office but you change it, you could have hazardous consequences. Adding extra onions, bell peppers or other ingredients not in the recipe can dilute the acidity. Adding flour or cornstarch as a thickener can slow the rate of heating during processing.

Freezing is the best way to preserve your own salsa creations or other foods from recipes that haven’t been research-tested.

High-acid foods such as fruit or fruit products must be canned properly. Be sure to use proper equipment such as a boiling water-bath canner or pressure canner. Do not use the open-kettle and steam canner methods because they are not safe, according to the National Center for Home Food Preservation. Finally, do not “can” in your oven. Follow research-tested procedures to ensure the safety and quality of your home-preserved foods.

Make sure to use a pressure canner when canning low-acid foods such as meats, fish, poultry and many vegetables, and follow instructions carefully.

If the canning recipe requires a pressure canner, make sure to test the pressure gauge every year. If you don’t test your gauge, it could provide inaccurate readings and you won’t know if your food is being canned properly. The Stutsman County Extension office will test your pressure gauge for accuracy at no charge.

For more information on food preservation, or to schedule a time to test your pressure gauge, contact Christina Masich, NDSU Extension agent in Stutsman County, at (701) 252-9030 or christina.rittenbach@ndsu.edu.