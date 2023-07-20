Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Evie Andrus to perform on July 23 in Valley City

Admission is free; a freewill offering is planned.

Evie Andrus.jpg
Evie Andrus will perform on July 23 in Valley City.
Courtesy / Bridges Arts Council
July 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Evie Andrus will perform a concert, "Fiddle from the Soul for the Soul," at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Pioneer Park Amphitheater in Valley City.

The performance is part of the Bridges Arts Council's Sunday Afternoons in Pioneer Park. Admission is free; a freewill offering is planned.

Andrus has been performing since she was 6 years old. Her family band, Family Ties, toured around North Dakota and Canada throughout her high school years. Andrus is a graduate of the East Tennessee State University Bluegrass, Old Time and County Music Program, and a current graduate student at the University of Tennessee studying ethnomusicology. She worked as a performer at the Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud.

Andrus is a co-founder and president of the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association. Andrus released an album of original tunes in May 2022, Evie’s Great Adventure.

MORE EVENTS

The Bridges Arts Council, along with other community members and groups, helped renovate the Pioneer Park Amphitheater. Future events include the Valley City High School Speech Team on Aug. 13 and the Valley City State University Opera Ensemble on Aug. 27.

The amphitheater is located at 800 4th St. NW.

For more information or questions about this and upcoming events, contact Bridges Arts Council Administrator Nick Lee, at administrator@bridgesarts.org or call 701-840-6182 and leave a voicemail.

