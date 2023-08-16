Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Finnesgard family to perform at Jamestown church

The group will perform at Victory Lutheran on Aug. 20

JSSP Faith News
Today at 7:24 AM

Joel Finnesgard and family will perform at Victory Lutheran Church at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20. The music will include worship and inspirational songs in an easy listening style. The group Sound Of The Trumpet began in 1999 and is now Stones Cry. The inspiration for the new name comes from Luke 19:40. The ministry consists of Joel, his wife, June, and their children, Joy and Josiah. 

Joel plays the trumpet as well as some bass and electric guitar. June plays drums and sings, providing lead vocals on several songs along with playing acoustic guitar, violin and keyboard. Josiah fills in on electric bass, hollow body 12-string electric guitar and sings.

The Finnesgards share this ministry throughout much of the country. Most winters find them in the southern half of the country and other regions during the rest of the year.

Victory Lutheran Church is located at 510 9th Ave. SW, Jamestown. For more information, call the church office at 701-251-1570.

