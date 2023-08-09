Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Flagpole dedication held at Ypsilanti on Aug. 5

The flagpole was dedicated to veterans.

Yipsalanti Flag Raising Ceremony.JPG
The American Legion Post 14 raise the U.S. and POW/MIA flags at Ypsilanti on Saturday, Aug. 5, to dedicate the city's new flag display. A group of residents purchased a flagpole and paid for the installation.<br/>
Contributed / George Barnes
Today at 6:03 AM
Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corp 23.jpg
The Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corps played the national anthem at a dedication ceremony for a flagpole honoring veterans at Ypsilanti on Saturday, Aug. 5. <br/><br/><br/><br/>
Contributed / George Barnes

