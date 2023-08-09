Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Wednesday, August 9
Sections
Account
Community
Flagpole dedication held at Ypsilanti on Aug. 5
The flagpole was dedicated to veterans.
The American Legion Post 14 raise the U.S. and POW/MIA flags at Ypsilanti on Saturday, Aug. 5, to dedicate the city's new flag display. A group of residents purchased a flagpole and paid for the installation.<br/>
Contributed / George Barnes
Today at 6:03 AM
The Jamestown Drum and Bugle Corps played the national anthem at a dedication ceremony for a flagpole honoring veterans at Ypsilanti on Saturday, Aug. 5. <br/><br/><br/><br/>
Contributed / George Barnes
What To Read Next
Community
Jamestown Public School Board meeting scheduled for 2023-2024 year
7m ago
Community
Perkins speaks on food shortages during world wars at Chat
18m ago
Community
Oscar-Zero Family Day set at Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile historic site
19m ago
Get Local
Must Reads
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
14h ago
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president
57m ago
·
By
Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
8h ago
·
By
Riley Swenson
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13
