Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band performing at Music in the Park in Valley City

The performance is on July 26.

FM Golden Notes 23.jpg
The FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band will perform on Wednesday, July 26, in Valley City. Admission is free; a freewill offering is planned.
Courtesy / Valley City Parks & Recreation
July 22, 2023 at 7:10 AM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City Parks & Recreation announced that the FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band of Fargo-Moorhead will perform at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the City Park Bandshell in Valley City.

MORE EVENTS

The FM Golden Notes band has performed at City Park in Valley City for a few years. The New Horizons Bands organization organized in 2005. Jim Kinlaw was looking for an opportunity to learn to play an instrument and eventually play music with others. He met Michael Thrasher, who is on the music staff at North Dakota State University, and asked if Thrasher could teach him to play music. Thrasher agreed and recommended the alto sax as an instrument and started his lessons. After about a year, Thrasher thought Kinlaw should play with other musicians and introduced him to the New Horizons Bands organization, whose purpose is to allow former musicians who hadn't played since high school or college or even with no experience to play music together. Ed Christianson, a notable Fargo musician and teacher, took upon himself the task of directing the fledgling band.

NDSU fostered the New Horizons Band by providing the group of older musicians a place to rehearse each week during the school year using its band practice room.

Today, the group has nearly 40 musicians. The band's motto is "Your best is good enough."

Bring lawn chairs to this free event.

ADVERTISEMENT

A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.
Music in the Park is sponsored by several organizations, businesses and others. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the VCSU Center for the Arts.

For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
4h ago
New Rockford Ambulance tires.jpg
Community
New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires
1d ago
JSSP School News
Community
Applications sought for US Senate Youth Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media