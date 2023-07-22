FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band performing at Music in the Park in Valley City

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — Valley City Parks & Recreation announced that the FM Golden Notes New Horizons Band of Fargo-Moorhead will perform at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, in the City Park Bandshell in Valley City.

The FM Golden Notes band has performed at City Park in Valley City for a few years. The New Horizons Bands organization organized in 2005. Jim Kinlaw was looking for an opportunity to learn to play an instrument and eventually play music with others. He met Michael Thrasher, who is on the music staff at North Dakota State University, and asked if Thrasher could teach him to play music. Thrasher agreed and recommended the alto sax as an instrument and started his lessons. After about a year, Thrasher thought Kinlaw should play with other musicians and introduced him to the New Horizons Bands organization, whose purpose is to allow former musicians who hadn't played since high school or college or even with no experience to play music together. Ed Christianson, a notable Fargo musician and teacher, took upon himself the task of directing the fledgling band.

NDSU fostered the New Horizons Band by providing the group of older musicians a place to rehearse each week during the school year using its band practice room.

Today, the group has nearly 40 musicians. The band's motto is "Your best is good enough."

Bring lawn chairs to this free event.

A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of the City Park Bandshell.

Music in the Park is sponsored by several organizations, businesses and others. In the event of inclement weather, the performance will move to the VCSU Center for the Arts.

For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com