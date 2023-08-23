Foster County 4-H team wins junior division of land judging contest

The Foster County 4-H land judging team placed first in the junior division at the recent 4-H land judging contest in Dickinson, North Dakota. Team members are Cyrena Cuss, Kenleigh Hinrichs, Cally Hansen and Wyatt Stickel.

“The land-judging contest is the year-end experience of a program designed to teach young people to have a greater appreciation of land and soil so that no matter where they live, their life will be enriched with the experience of land judging,” says Adrian Biewer, North Dakota State University Extension 4-H youth development specialist.

The contest consists of four field areas that are 100 feet by 100 feet. Each field area has a soil pit for youth to evaluate soil structure. Youth evaluate each field on 10 factors to identify land capability class. Once the land capability class is determined, the youth make recommendations for vegetative treatment, mechanical treatments and fertility supplementation. They may score a maximum of 100 for each of the four field sites. Ties were broken by the top score in field site 4.

Individual placings and scores are:

Junior Division



First – Cyrena Kuss, Foster County, 343

Second – Kenleigh Hinrichs, Foster County, 311

Third – Ingrid Myrdal, Walsh County, 293

Fourth – Cally Hansen, Foster County, 290

Fifth – Everette Spear, McHenry County, 287

The NDSU Dickinson Research Extension Center hosted the event, and the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce provided lunch.