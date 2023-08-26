Free presentation on Alzheimer's slated in September in Jamestown
The program is free and will be offered on Sept. 11.
JAMESTOWN — The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free presentation titled "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body: Tips from the Latest Research" from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the
James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE, Jamestown. This presentation is open to the public; registration is preferred but not required. This project is supported by funding through the North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services, Adult & Aging Services Section.
Science is able to provide insights into how to make lifestyle choices that may help people keep
their brain and body healthy as they age. Attend the presentation to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to
help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.
To register for the class, call 1-800-272-3900 or visit, communityresourcefinder.org.
