Get school-age kids involved in the kitchen

I recently completed cooking classes with a local youth summer program. During one class, we made soft pretzels, which use a yeast dough. We had fun with silly jokes like this while also learning a bit about baking chemistry, math, and kitchen basics.

If you have children ages 6 to 11 in your life, having fun while cooking or baking can help to get them involved in the kitchen.

Making yeast bread gives kids the chance to measure water temperature and research why bread rises. Then there’s the relaxing part, kneading and shaping the dough. It’s a sensory experience from start to finish. It also can be a long process, so start early in the day.

Involvement at the family table often begins in the kitchen. Although not every meal needs to be made at home or even eaten around the dining room table, there is something appealing about spending time in the kitchen with family members over a cooking project such as making buns, pretzels or loaves of warm, fresh bread from scratch.

These larger food projects offer time for stories about great-grandparents who had to make all of their own bread or who ate a particular type of bread, depending on where they were born or where their family came from in the world. School-age kids love and need to hear their family stories. These stories help them make connections to their larger family and their heritage.

By the time children enter school, they have many ways of being helpful: assisting with meals and cleaning up, helping with meal planning, making lists, clipping coupons and organizing, and eventually preparing simple dishes from written instructions. These are all “growing” skills and, as with all tasks, parents should provide training, guidance, standards and encouragement.

Children can learn about the amount of work and planning involved in making healthful meals and snacks. They learn math skills, including fractions when measuring. They also learn organizational skills when planning and checking for ingredients, money management when using coupons and comparing prices, and food science with yeast, sugar and heat. Best of all, they learn that working in the kitchen gives them lots of great conversation, discovery and time with a caring adult. Plus, making something that others enjoy and compliment is very gratifying.

