Community

Goats and chickens

Stutsman County 4-H members are showing their animals at the fair.

Meat Goat Show.jpg
Stutsman County 4-H members show goats for judging during the Meat Goat Show on Thursday, June 29, at the Stutsman County Fairgrounds.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
June 30, 2023 at 7:03 AM
Girl with chicken 2.JPG
McKayla Zaun, 6, a Cloverbud member in the Prairie Pals 4-H Club, talks to another girl about Poophie, her Sultan chicken that she is holding, on Thursday, June 29, at the Stutsman County Fair. McKayla was showing for the first time and also had a rabbit at the fair.
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

