Community

Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25

Staff are working remotely due to air conditioning repairs.

JSSP Jamestown News
Today at 9:28 AM

JAMESTOWN — The Great Plains Housing Authority office located at 300 2nd Ave. NE, Suite 200 in Jamestown will be closed from noon Tuesday, July 25, until Thursday, July 27.

Staff will be working remotely while waiting for parts for the air conditioning at the office. Anyone in need of assistance can call the office at 701-252-1098 or access the website at www.greatplainsha.com for more information.

