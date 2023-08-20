Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Great Plains Food Bank holding community meeting in Jamestown

Input is sought from residents.

JSSP Events and Happenings
Today at 11:17 AM

JAMESTOWN — Great Plains Food Bank is holding a Stutsman County community meeting from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Stutsman Extension Office in Jamestown. Great Plains Food Bank would like to hear from people about the strengths of the community, what is happening in the area related to food access, and how all can work together to end hunger.

This event is free and open to the public and there will be a light lunch served.

Those wanting to attend are asked to up through Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3E5MTHc nd share with individuals and organizations they think should attend.

