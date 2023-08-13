Greg Hager performing at Music in the Park in Valley City

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The performance is on Aug. 16.

Today at 3:51 PM

VALLEY CITY, N.D. —Greg Hager of Valley City will close out the Music in the City Park Bandshell season starting at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16.

The event will be a "CD release party" for Hager’s 10th album, Ain’t God Good! Special CD pricing and a few surprises may be in store. Come early and enjoy free popcorn and water provided by First Community Credit Union.

This past summer, Greg and Andrea Hager spent several weeks in Japan
sharing his music and message. Greg Hager writes everything that he sings. His style is described as “easy-going, melodic and clever” relating to
more traditional country and western music prior.

Hager just completed his 10th album in Nashville. His new album is country gospel and titled Ain’t God Good. He will be sharing his new album in its entirety on Wednesday evening.

In 2021, Hager was named Artist of the Year with the Academy of Western Artists. He lives at rural Valley City, near the family homestead. Visit www.greghager.com for more information.

A freewill offering is taken each night for the continued support of Music in the City Park Bandshell. In the event of inclement weather, the program will relocate to the Valley City State University Center for the Arts Performance Hall on the VCSU campus.

Music in the Park is sponsored by several organizations, businesses and others.

For questions, call Diane at 701-840-1743 or email dksommerfeld@hotmail.com

