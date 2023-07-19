Gushwa speaks on coffee at Front Porch Chat

Joe Gushwa owns 30 Caliber Coffee and spoke about the process of making coffee at the Front Porch Chat on July 16 at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum.

Gushwa mainly has medium and dark roasts and a variety of blends of beans from Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia. He said there are two different types of coffee, Arabica and Robusta. He feels the Arabica type is a bit better than the Robusta type; it has less caffeine and is more expensive. The Robusta type is used in many of the “canned” coffee flavors like Folgers because it is cheaper and is still a good coffee.

Gushwa started roasting coffee during the coronavirus pandemic with a small kitchen air roaster, making enough for his own use and for his friends at work. It was popular so he invested in a larger drum-type roaster to make larger batches. He does not currently have a retail license so he must sell his roasts in a “face-to-face” situation, like a farmers’ market or a presentation as he did at the museum. He does take telephone orders; his contact information is on Facebook.

He said the best place to store roasted beans is in the refrigerator for up to six months but not in the freezer, which breaks down the structure of the beans and degrades the quality of ground coffee.

The Front Porch Chat at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, will feature Clara Peterson speaking about "Ghost Trains."