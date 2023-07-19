Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Gushwa speaks on coffee at Front Porch Chat

Joe Gushwa owns 30 Caliber Coffee.

JSSP Events and Happenings
July 19, 2023 at 7:01 AM

Joe Gushwa owns 30 Caliber Coffee and spoke about the process of making coffee at the Front Porch Chat on July 16 at the Stutsman County Memorial Museum.

MORE EVENTS

Gushwa mainly has medium and dark roasts and a variety of blends of beans from Brazil, Vietnam and Columbia. He said there are two different types of coffee, Arabica and Robusta. He feels the Arabica type is a bit better than the Robusta type; it has less caffeine and is more expensive. The Robusta type is used in many of the “canned” coffee flavors like Folgers because it is cheaper and is still a good coffee.

Gushwa started roasting coffee during the coronavirus pandemic with a small kitchen air roaster, making enough for his own use and for his friends at work. It was popular so he invested in a larger drum-type roaster to make larger batches. He does not currently have a retail license so he must sell his roasts in a “face-to-face” situation, like a farmers’ market or a presentation as he did at the museum. He does take telephone orders; his contact information is on Facebook.

He said the best place to store roasted beans is in the refrigerator for up to six months but not in the freezer, which breaks down the structure of the beans and degrades the quality of ground coffee.

The Front Porch Chat at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 23, will feature Clara Peterson speaking about "Ghost Trains."

What To Read Next
JSSP Jamestown News
Community
Great Plains Authority office closing at noon on July 25
3h ago
New Rockford Ambulance tires.jpg
Community
New Rockford Community Ambulance Services gets grant for soy-based tires
1d ago
JSSP School News
Community
Applications sought for US Senate Youth Program
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
BOWMAN.jpg
News
NDDOT Opens $10M funding program for North Dakota townships
23h ago
 · 
By  James B. Miller, Jr.
Christopher ThompsonWalsh County Jail.png
North Dakota
Walsh County criminal vehicular homicide case dismissed
1d ago
 · 
By  Sav Kelly
SPORTS-AFTER-CLEARING-CAP-SPACE-VIKINGS-1-MS.jpg
Pro
Vikings’ Addison told trooper he drove 140 mph on I-94 in St. Paul because of dog emergency
22h ago
 · 
By  Nick Ferraro / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Soccer: FIFA Women's World Cup-Vietnam at USA
Pro
Sophia Smith leads US into critical clash with Dutch at Women’s World Cup
18h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media