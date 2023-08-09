Gussner Elementary School plans ice cream social on Aug. 22

Welcome to another great school year! The Gussner Elementary School staff and administration are looking forward to another great school year. The first day of school is Aug. 24, 2023, and the school day is 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Gussner Elementary is anticipating an enrollment of approximately 230 students this fall.

The following classroom teachers are returning to Gussner for this school year: Early Childhood Special Education: Sara Haufschild; Kindergarten: Kacey Schlafman and Sadie Lech; Grade One: Kelly Bauer and Allison Olson; Grade Two: Beth Fritz and DeAnn Gergen; Grade Three: Jenny Peet and Tricia Gaffaney; Grade Four: McKayla Carlson and Kevin Peterson; Grade Five: Tami Jo Maus and Anita Frey.

Our resource personnel include: Instructional Coach: Mari Stilwell; Basic Skills and

Intervention Teacher: Tracy Iliff; Speech/Language: Sheena Neys; Special Education Strategists: Mike Romans and Larinda Hirschkorn; Special Education Technician: Holly Lee; Occupational Therapy: Kelly Anderson; PE: Pam Schmiedeberg; Music: Joan Kramlich; Librarian: Jim Nyland. Our para professionals include Mckenzie Anderson, Hannah Schmidt, Tammy Chapin, Deanna Fischer, Angela Vigil, Chantelle Williams, Alexas Smith, Roxanne Nitschke, Erika Nahinurk, Kendra Paiement and Kara Paiement. Susan Corbell is our head cook and she is assisted by Julie Palmer.

The Gussner PTO will host its annual Ice Cream Social on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 22nd, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the school gym. Following the social, the teachers will move to their classrooms and the parents and students will be able to visit the rooms. All students are encouraged to bring their school supplies with them to the open house. This is a great time for you to meet your teachers before the first day of school. This makes the transition much easier, as well. We hope to see you all there!

In addition to the core curriculum, Gussner students will have the opportunity to participate in the following activities/programs this year: Artist-in Residence program, PTO activities, Lyceums, Student Council, Reading Month activities, Spelling and Geography Bees, Book Fairs, music programs and Police and Fire Dept. Programs. Our 5th grade students may join beginners' band, and we have choir for boys and girls in grades 4-5. Fifth graders may also participate in athletic activities such as basketball, volleyball, wrestling, swimming, cross-country, gymnastics and track. Gussner Elementary students will receive the same special

services and programs offered in all Jamestown Public Schools.

Regular office hours begin Thursday, Aug. 10th. We encourage new families to call 252-3846 for an appointment to tour our school. We look forward to meeting and getting to know our new students and families.

We would like to remind everyone of our security system. All doors, including our front doors, will be locked from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. We will be making every effort this school year to be sure someone is in our office area throughout the school day. However, it is important that you call ahead to let us know when you will be arriving, should office personnel be called out to attend to other business matters throughout the building. A buzzer system is in place but parents are reminded, you must check your children in at the office if they are late when arriving to school.

We appreciate your patience as we make every effort to keep your children as safe as we possibly can throughout the school year.