Community

Gussner family fun night

Family members of Gussner Elementary gathered for a back-to-school social.

gussner family night food vendors 082223.jpg
Food vendors were available during family night at Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 3:07 PM
gussner family night kids n slide 082223.jpg
It was all smiles for this child coming down the slide of an inflatable air game on Tuesday at the Gussner family social night.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
gussner family night kids n sweet treats 082223.jpg
These two youngsters appear to be enjoying the sweet treats at the Gussner family fun night.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun

