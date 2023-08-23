Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Wednesday, August 23
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
North Dakota
South Dakota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
WDAY+
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bison Media Zone
Pro
Northland Outdoors
WDAY+
Obituaries
Health
Business
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Astro Bob
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Best of the Jamestown Area
Business, Workforce, Retention
Jamestown Sun Podcast
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Community
Gussner family fun night
Family members of Gussner Elementary gathered for a back-to-school social.
Food vendors were available during family night at Gussner Elementary School in Jamestown.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 3:07 PM
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
It was all smiles for this child coming down the slide of an inflatable air game on Tuesday at the Gussner family social night.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
These two youngsters appear to be enjoying the sweet treats at the Gussner family fun night.
John M. Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Share
Share this article
Share
Facebook
Twitter
Email
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
The Trust Project
What is this?
What To Read Next
Community
Birth reported Aug. 23, 2023
7h ago
Community
Jamestown area students awarded Dakota Valley Electric scholarships
8h ago
Community
Jamestown area students graduate from North Dakota State University
8h ago
Get Local
ADVERTISEMENT
Must Reads
News
Author section named after Larry Woiwode at Jamestown library
9h ago
·
By
Masaki Ova
Members Only
Sports
Jodi Klostreich continues brother Page's legacy off the field
10h ago
·
By
Max O'Neill
Members Only
College
Experienced Jimmies have high expectations in Mistro's fifth season
10h ago
·
By
Max O'Neill
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.