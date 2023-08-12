Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Gussner PTO to host 'Bounce Back to School' on Aug. 22

The event will be on the school lawn at Gussner Elementary in Jamestown.

Today at 6:02 AM

Gussner Elementary School's PTO will host the "Gussner Bounce Back to School" on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. on the school lawn. There will be free inflatables and food trucks with food available for purchase.

The teachers will be in their classrooms from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the parents and students will be able to visit the rooms.

Information on an Aug. 22 event at Gussner Elementary was incorrect in the Jamestown Sun Back to School edition.

