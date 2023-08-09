Hillcrest Christian School classes begin Aug. 21 in Jamestown
This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.
Hillcrest Christian School begins on Aug. 21.
Superintendent: Kelli Wasemiller
Principal: Trudy Smith
Date school starts and ends: Aug. 21, 2023, May 24, 2024
Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 10 — Kindergarten, 2; First grade, 1; Fourth grade, 1; Fifth grade, 1; Sixth grade, 2; seventh grade, 2; eighth grade, 1.
Special school dates: Hillcrest Help-Out Days: Sept. 14 and May 9; Outdoor School: Sept. 18-21; Hillcrest Preview Days: Oct. 6 and Feb. 16
School board members: Dan Vis (chair), Dan Hansen, Ron Naasz, Tarica Diede, Jan Olson, Melissa Brass, Susie Kahler, Brad Kahler
Additional administration: Pastor Nate Skaife
Faculty: Dusty Ricketts
