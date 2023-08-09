Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Hillcrest Christian School classes begin Aug. 21 in Jamestown

This is information from The Jamestown Sun's Back to School special section.

Hillcrest Christian School 23.jpg
Hillcrest Christian School
Kathy Steiner / The Jamestown Sun
Today at 7:03 AM

Hillcrest Christian School begins on Aug. 21.

Superintendent: Kelli Wasemiller

Principal: Trudy Smith

Date school starts and ends: Aug. 21, 2023, May 24, 2024

Projected enrollment (grades K-12, note if other grades): 10 — Kindergarten, 2; First grade, 1; Fourth grade, 1; Fifth grade, 1; Sixth grade, 2; seventh grade, 2; eighth grade, 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special school dates: Hillcrest Help-Out Days: Sept. 14 and May 9; Outdoor School: Sept. 18-21; Hillcrest Preview Days: Oct. 6 and Feb. 16

School board members: Dan Vis (chair), Dan Hansen, Ron Naasz, Tarica Diede, Jan Olson, Melissa Brass, Susie Kahler, Brad Kahler

Additional administration: Pastor Nate Skaife

Faculty: Dusty Ricketts

What To Read Next
JSSP School News
Community
Jamestown Public School Board meeting scheduled for 2023-2024 year
8m ago
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Perkins speaks on food shortages during world wars at Chat
19m ago
JSSP Events and Happenings
Community
Oscar-Zero Family Day set at Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile historic site
20m ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
painting the downtown 080823.jpg
News
Painting in downtown Jamestown
14h ago
William Gackle.jpg
News
The thrill of ‘being’ Theodore Roosevelt in Medora, where performers flock to portray the 26th president 
58m ago
 · 
By  Keith Norman, For The Jamestown Sun
VeteransReunited.jpg
Fargo
Three Air Force veterans reunite in Fargo after 45 years
8h ago
 · 
By  Riley Swenson
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13