Hillcrest school holding fruit sale fundraiser

The Hillcrest Christina School fruit sale will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, and from 10 a.m. until it is sold out on Monday, Sept. 4.

Peaches, nectarines and pears will be sold. Funds raised are used for Outdoor School, a yearly event for students held at Lake Metigoshe at Bottineau, North Dakota, or Flag Mountain Camp in South Dakota, and for the Partnering for Eternity Scholarship Program, which cultivates relationships between mentors and students at Seventh-day Adventist schools.

MORE EVENTS





The school is located at 116 15th Ave NE, Jamestown

