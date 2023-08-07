Imagination Library program in Stutsman County receives funds to continue

In June, Imagination Library leaders for the Stutsman County program issued a press release regarding the program's financial position, saying it would not have enough funds for the program by Aug. 1.

Bob Toso, who is the local coordinator and is responsible for fundraising, said thanks to generous donations, funding is not a problem at this time and the local program will continue to enroll new children.

"In addition, the United Way increased their gift to our program, so we are good financially for the foreseeable future," he said. "Thanks to everyone who gave so generously so that children could get free books every month."

Imagination Library was founded in 1995 in Tennessee by Dolly Parton to encourage parents to read to their children and sends out more than 2 million books a month to children in five nations. The Dolly Parton Foundation pays for administration costs, and local programs are responsible for the cost of the books and mailing from Tennessee, which is about $25 per child per year. An invoice is sent monthly to the fiscal agent, which in Stutsman County is Jamestown Public Schools.

In June, 610 children in Stutsman County were receiving books through the program. The major funding contributor is Jamestown United Way. Other contributors include the Jamestown Optimist Club, Trinity Lutheran Church Foundation and Lions Club.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toso said the program received word last week that Gov. Doug Burgum will pay half the billings for Imagination Library programs statewide for the next year. In Stutsman County, that amounts to about $650 every month, he said. He added that the message the program received was unclear as to whether this was from Burgum's government discretionary funds or his personal funds, "but regardless, this is great news. We won’t have to worry about funding for well over a year or two, and with non-profits, funding is always a major issue."

Toso said the month of September will be a celebration worldwide for Imagination Library, as the program will be sending out its 200 millionth book that month.

"That is an amazing number," Toso said. "Parents are asked to check the books carefully when they arrive for a special bookmark that would indicate your child is a winner. Among the prizes are three free tickets to Dollywood Park in Nashville. Good luck to all our parents and kids!"