Israeli resident to speak at Victory Lutheran in Jamestown

Aharon Levarko has provided tours, served in the military and graduated from Bible College.

JSSP Faith News
Today at 7:21 AM

Aharon Levarko will be speaking at Victory Lutheran Church during its 9:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Aug. 13. Levarko was the tour guide through Israel with Temple Baptist Church and Victory Lutheran Church in March 2023. He will be leading a tour to Israel again with Victory Lutheran Church in February 2025.

Levarko grew up in a traditional Jewish home in New Zealand and came to faith in Jesus at the age of 19. He immigrated to Israel in 1991 and has lived there for over 30 years. He served in the Israeli Defense Forces for nine years and now is a retired sergeant. He is a graduate of the Bible College of New Zealand and the Discipleship Ministry Archeological Seminars Tour Guide School in Jerusalem.
 
Victory Lutheran is located at 510 9th Ave. SW. Call 251-1570 for more information.

