James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 14
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: polish sausage on whole wheat bun, potato salad, raw carrots,
fruit salad
Tuesday: fish sandwich on whole wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, 5-way
vegetable, cinnamon applesauce
Wednesday: taco salad with meat and salsa, tortilla chips, diced pears
Thursday: pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, diced pineapple
Friday: turkey club on a croissant, macaroni salad, pork n’ beans,
diced peaches
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training - exercise class
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 12:30 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, must RSVP
Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 12:30-1 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., craft-friendship bracelet
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee
