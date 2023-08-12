James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 14

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*

Monday: polish sausage on whole wheat bun, potato salad, raw carrots,

fruit salad

Tuesday: fish sandwich on whole wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, 5-way

vegetable, cinnamon applesauce

Wednesday: taco salad with meat and salsa, tortilla chips, diced pears

Thursday: pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, diced pineapple

Friday: turkey club on a croissant, macaroni salad, pork n’ beans,

diced peaches

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities

419 5th St. NE

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training - exercise class

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 12:30 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, must RSVP

Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 12:30-1 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., craft-friendship bracelet

Gardenette activities

1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee