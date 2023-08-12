Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, August 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 14

Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.

JSSP Senior Menu
Today at 6:31 AM

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*
Monday: polish sausage on whole wheat bun, potato salad, raw carrots,
fruit salad

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday: fish sandwich on whole wheat bun, au gratin potatoes, 5-way
vegetable, cinnamon applesauce

Wednesday: taco salad with meat and salsa, tortilla chips, diced pears

Thursday: pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, peas, diced pineapple

Friday: turkey club on a croissant, macaroni salad, pork n’ beans,
diced peaches

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training - exercise class

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 12:30 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., pinochle

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, must RSVP

Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 12:30-1 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney; 1 p.m., pinochle; 2 p.m., craft-friendship bracelet

Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee

What To Read Next
JSSP Government Events
Community
Public meetings scheduled the week of Aug. 14, 2023
1h ago
Community
Gussner PTO to host 'Bounce Back to School' on Aug. 22
2h ago
JSSPN Community Calendar ofEvents.jpg
Community
Calendar for Aug. 12-14, 2023
2h ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
UJ Teacher Education Scholarship.jpg
News
UJ announces scholarship to help address teacher shortage
1d ago
jhs girls golf humes practice 080923.jpg
Prep
Former Blue Jay Katie Hemmer to take over girls golf team
2d ago
 · 
By  Katie Ringer
The Pride Parade this past summer walking through downtown Fargo.jpg
North Dakota
Some Pride events set for Fargo despite shift to Moorhead
1d ago
 · 
By  C.S. Hagen
Summer Fun.JPG
Contests & Auctions
Share your Summer Fun In The Sun memories with us!
Jun 13