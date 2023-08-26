James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 28, 2023

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*

Monday: barbecue chicken, baked potato, diced carrots, mandarin oranges

Tuesday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli florets, fruit cocktail

Wednesday: country ham, au gratin potatoes, 5 way vegetable, watermelon

Thursday: hamburger on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, corn, tangerine orange

Friday: beef pot roast, mashed potatoes withh gravy, green peas, pineapple

*100 percent whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities

419 5th St. NE

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training-exercise class;

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP; 10:30 a.m., Hearing Support Group

Friday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney

Gardenette activities

1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee