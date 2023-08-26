James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 28, 2023
Activities include bingo and line dancing.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
ADVERTISEMENT
Monday: barbecue chicken, baked potato, diced carrots, mandarin oranges
Tuesday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli florets, fruit cocktail
Wednesday: country ham, au gratin potatoes, 5 way vegetable, watermelon
Thursday: hamburger on a whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, tater tots, corn, tangerine orange
Friday: beef pot roast, mashed potatoes withh gravy, green peas, pineapple
*100 percent whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
ADVERTISEMENT
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training-exercise class;
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP; 10:30 a.m., Hearing Support Group
Friday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
ADVERTISEMENT
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee
ADVERTISEMENT