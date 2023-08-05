James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 7
Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: meatball in gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, diced carrots, diced peaches
Tuesday: seasoned pork roast, seasoned roast baby potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tater tots, sliced cucumbers, diced pineapple
Thursday: rosemary orange chicken breast, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, rosy applesauce
Friday: sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked potato, peas and carrots, apples
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training - exercise class; 12:30 p.m., birthday party; 6 p.m., Gideons
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP
Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: recycle; 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee
