Community

James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of Aug. 7

Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.

JSSP Senior Menu
Today at 6:25 AM

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*
Monday: meatball in gravy, mashed potatoes with gravy, diced carrots, diced peaches

Tuesday: seasoned pork roast, seasoned roast baby potatoes, green beans, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tater tots, sliced cucumbers, diced pineapple

Thursday: rosemary orange chicken breast, rosemary potatoes, mixed vegetables, rosy applesauce

Friday: sloppy joe on whole wheat bun, baked potato, peas and carrots, apples

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training - exercise class; 12:30 p.m., birthday party; 6 p.m., Gideons

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP

Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle

Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: recycle; 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee

