James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 10
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: breaded chicken and mashed potatoes with country gravy, beets, brownie
Tuesday: barbecue on bun, potato wedges, green beans, plums
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, diced carrots, diced pears
Thursday: breaded fish, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetable, pineapple tidbits
Friday: Italian spaghetti with sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad with dressing, ambrosia cup
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 1 p.m., Tai
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga,must RSVP
Friday: 10 a.m., garden light glow bug craft, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8 a.m., coffee
