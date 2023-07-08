James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 10

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*

Monday: breaded chicken and mashed potatoes with country gravy, beets, brownie

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday: barbecue on bun, potato wedges, green beans, plums

Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potato with gravy, diced carrots, diced pears

Thursday: breaded fish, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetable, pineapple tidbits

Friday: Italian spaghetti with sauce, garlic bread, tossed salad with dressing, ambrosia cup

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities

419 5th St. NE

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 1 p.m., Tai

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday: 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga,must RSVP

Friday: 10 a.m., garden light glow bug craft, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney

Gardenette activities

1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8 a.m., coffee

