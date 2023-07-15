James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 17
Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, green beans, applesauce
Tuesday: pork chop, baked potato, diced carrots, diced pineapple
Wednesday: hamburger patty with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, 5-way vegetable, fruit cocktail
Thursday: cabbage rolls, mashed potatoes, peas, diced pears
Friday: pulled pork on a whole wheat bun, tater tots, baked beans, diced peaches
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training-exercise class
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP, limited space; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 12:30 p.m., build a sundae; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, must RSVP
Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8 a.m., coffee
