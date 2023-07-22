James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 24

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*

Monday: beef patty on whole wheat bun, potato salad, baked beans, diced peaches

Tuesday: chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges

Wednesday: meatball in brown gravy, wax beans, applesauce gelatin

Thursday: Polish sausage on a bun, cheesy hash browns, green beans, fruit cocktail in pudding

Friday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, pineapple tidbits

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities

419 5th St. NE

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 1 p.m., Tai Chai

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP, limited space; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP; 1 p.m., legal aid

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP

Friday: 1 p.m., pinochle; 1:30-3:30 p.m., ice cream social and board games, please RSVP

Gardenette activities

1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8 a.m., coffee; noon, pool; 2 p.m., movie time

Wednesday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8 a.m., coffee