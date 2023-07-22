James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 24
Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: beef patty on whole wheat bun, potato salad, baked beans, diced peaches
ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday: chicken strips, au gratin potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges
Wednesday: meatball in brown gravy, wax beans, applesauce gelatin
Thursday: Polish sausage on a bun, cheesy hash browns, green beans, fruit cocktail in pudding
Friday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, pineapple tidbits
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 1 p.m., Tai Chai
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP, limited space; 1 p.m., pinochle
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday: 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating, please RSVP; 1 p.m., legal aid
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP
Friday: 1 p.m., pinochle; 1:30-3:30 p.m., ice cream social and board games, please RSVP
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8 a.m., coffee; noon, pool; 2 p.m., movie time
Wednesday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
ADVERTISEMENT
Thursday: 8 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8 a.m., coffee
ADVERTISEMENT