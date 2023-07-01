James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 3
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tater tots, steamed peas, diced pineapple
Tuesday: closed for the Fourth of July
Wednesday: taco salad with meat and salsa, tortilla chips, diced pears
Thursday: barbecue chicken, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges
Friday: polish sausage on whole wheat bun, potato salad, 5 Way vegetable, fruit salad
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training-exercise class; 12:30 p.m., birthday party; 6 p.m., Gideons
Tuesday: closed, Fourth of July
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP; 10:30 a.m., Hearing Support Group
Friday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: closed for the Fourth of July
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: garbage pickup; 8:30 a.m., coffee
