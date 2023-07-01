Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 25

Community

James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 3

Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.

JSSP Senior Menu
July 01, 2023 at 6:27 AM

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*
Monday: cheeseburger on whole wheat bun, tater tots, steamed peas, diced pineapple

Tuesday: closed for the Fourth of July

Wednesday: taco salad with meat and salsa, tortilla chips, diced pears

Thursday: barbecue chicken, baked potato, green beans, mandarin oranges

Friday: polish sausage on whole wheat bun, potato salad, 5 Way vegetable, fruit salad

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training-exercise class; 12:30 p.m., birthday party; 6 p.m., Gideons

Tuesday: closed, Fourth of July

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP; 10:30 a.m., Hearing Support Group

Friday: 10 a.m., low impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney

Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: closed for the Fourth of July

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: garbage pickup; 8:30 a.m., coffee

