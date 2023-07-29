James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 31
Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.
James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.
Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.
The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.
Menu*
Monday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, fruit cocktail
Tuesday: beef pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, pineapple
Wednesday: lasagna, lettuce salad, herbed green beans, oeaches
Thursday: grilled chicken breast on whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, seasoned broccoli florets, fresh fruit salad
Friday: ham, baked potato, dilled baby carrots, mandarin oranges
*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals
Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training class
Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle
Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating
Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP
Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney
Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool
Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games
Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo
Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee
