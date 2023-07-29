Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

James River Senior Citizens menu, activities for the week of July 31

Frozen meals are available in Stutsman County.

JSSP Senior Menu
Today at 7:17 AM

James River Senior Center serves meals Monday through Friday at noon at Center I and 11:30 a.m. at Gardenette and James House, and at noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Streeter Senior Center in Streeter.

Meal cost: suggested donation of $4 for those 60 and older; $7.32 for those under 60. Reserve at least one day in advance by calling 252-2882.

Frozen meals are also available for people over 60 in Stutsman County.

The senior center board meets at 11 a.m. on the fourth Monday of every other month.

Menu*
Monday: stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, fruit cocktail

Tuesday: beef pot roast, mashed potatoes with gravy, green peas, pineapple

Wednesday: lasagna, lettuce salad, herbed green beans, oeaches

Thursday: grilled chicken breast on whole wheat bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, french fries, seasoned broccoli florets, fresh fruit salad

Friday: ham, baked potato, dilled baby carrots, mandarin oranges

*100% whole wheat bread, margarine, milk and coffee are served with all meals

Center I activities
419 5th St. NE
Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday: 10 a.m., circuit training class

Tuesday: 10 a.m., chair yoga, please RSVP; 1 p.m., pinochle

Wednesday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., bingo, limited seating

Thursday: 10 a.m., progressive chair yoga, please RSVP

Friday: 10 a.m., low-impact aerobics, weights and balance; 1 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., line dancing with Rodney

Gardenette activities
1321 Gardenette Drive

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; noon, pool

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., board games

Thursday: 8:30 a.m., coffee; 2 p.m., bingo

Friday: 8:30 a.m., coffee

