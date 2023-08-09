James Valley Career and Technology Center serves area schools

The James Valley Career and Technology Center welcomes students of Jamestown High School, Montpelier and Pingree-Buchanan back to school for the 2023-2024 school year. I certainly hope all of our students are enjoying a wonderful summer, but it is that time again to prepare for the new school year. Moreover, I truly appreciate the dedication and support we receive each year from vested community members that support hands-on learning.

Students of the Career and Technology Center from Jamestown, Montpelier and Pingree-Buchanan can participate in a number of class offerings, including: Child Care; Health Careers, Construction Technology; Automotive Technology; Auto Collision Technology; Informational Technology, Precision Machining Technology, Agriculture Education and Aviation.

The James Valley Career and Technology Center wrote and received a NDCTE grant last spring to offer summer camps in the areas of Aviation and Automotive Technology. Both of those industries struggle to develop and maintain a workforce, and these camps exposed students to career opportunities within each field. Moreover, the summer camp goals and objectives directly aligned with foundational standards within each program area. There is no cost tied to the camps each summer, and each student receives a free shirt, prizes, books and journals.

The JVCTC staff will continue to incorporate and embed Career Ready Practices within their daily scope of instruction. These reflect a variety of workplace skills, but this year’s emphasis will again be devoted to communication, collaboration, responsibility, critical thinking and technical skills. Student growth within each area is reflected in Power School, allowing both parents and students an opportunity to track areas requiring growth. CTE developed “soft skills” to help students transition to workplace environments that reflect the CRP model.

The JVCTC currently has 26 students enrolled in Work Based Learning this fall, but it is not too late for area businesses to receive a student if preferred. Work Based Learning students have already earned a minimum of 2 credits within a respected program field of study, and the JVCTC partners with a number of local companies and agencies in creating on-site work opportunities for students. Participating students may earn a ½ credit (75 hours) or 1 credit (150 hours) through these opportunities, giving students an opportunity to experience workplace environments while expanding personal networks.

Please contact the James Valley Career and Technology Center Work Based Learning Coordinator Jerry Waagen for more details.

The JVCTC welcomes a new staff member, Walter Marinkovits. Walter will be this year’s Machinist instructor. Walter taught adult education in Pennsylvania but is new to 9-12 Career and Technology Education. Walter is highly skilled in machining, welding and small engines.

Beyond our robust career and technological curricular class offerings and programs, we host adult-basic and secondary education, general and vocational adult education, High School Completion (GED), Certified Nurse-Aide Skills Training and Certified Nurse-Aide testing.

To get a more detailed look at the James Valley Career and Technology Center programs and staff go to the newly revised website:

http://www.jamesvalleyctc.k12.nd.us/ , call us at 701-252-8841 or stop in for a visit.