Jamestown Area Grief Support Team offers grief support group

The Jamestown Area Grief Support Team is offering a grief support group for anyone grieving the loss of someone important to them, whether the loss is recent or from years past.

The group will meet at 7 p.m. weekly for six weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 14, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 424 1st Ave. South.

In his book, Understanding Your Grief," Dr. Alan Wolfelt, an internationally recognized expert in the field of loss and grief, says people can benefit from a connectedness that comes from people who have also had a death in their lives.

"Support groups, where people come together and share the common bond of experience, can be invaluable in helping you and your grief and supporting your need to mourn long after the event of the death,” he says.

People who have had a significant loss in today's society are often expected to be "over it" in weeks. They may even expect this of themselves. In reality, it may take years for someone to work through his or her grief. The support group experience allows individuals to express grief in their own unique way and on their own unique timetable.

The group is free of charge but participants are asked to register to ensure enough materials are available. For more information, or to register, Charlotte at 701-952-9358 or 701-320-3297.