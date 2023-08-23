Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Jamestown area students awarded Dakota Valley Electric scholarships

Each student was awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

JSSP School News
Today at 8:19 AM

Each year, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC) sponsors $1,000 scholarships, which are awarded to a graduating senior selected from each of the high schools located in its service area.

“There is no better investment we can make, than in someone’s education,” said Arden Fuher, DVEC’s board president. ”These young men and women are the next generation of community leaders. We are excited to be able to help them achieve their dreams.”

This year, DVEC funded 13 scholarships to young men and women to help fund their education.

Since adopting the scholarship program more than 20 years ago, DVEC has funded $143,000 in scholarships to help 178 students continue their education.

The scholarship recipients from each high school and the educational institutions they plan to attend are as follows:

Kiara Jangula.jpg
Kiara Jangula
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

Edgeley: Kiara Jangula, University of Jamestown

Brynn Gibson.jpg
Brynn Gibson
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

Ellendale: Brynn Gibson, University of Mary - Bismarck

Carl Tjernlund .jpg
Carl Tjernlund
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

Kulm: Carl Tjernlund, Bismarck State College

Derek Joy.jpg
Derek Joy
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

LaMoure: Derek Joy, Bismarck State College

Gaven Van Bruggen.jpg
Gaven Van Bruggen
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

Litchville/Marion: Gaven Van Bruggen, Bismarck State College

Isaiah Gearlad.jpg
Isiah Gearlad
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative

Montpelier: Isaiah Gearlad, University of North Dakota

Aspen Hill.jpg
Courtesy / Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative
LILYHANNAHPHOTO2022

Oakes: Aspen Hill, University of Jamestown

