Jamestown area students awarded Dakota Valley Electric scholarships

Each year, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative (DVEC) sponsors $1,000 scholarships, which are awarded to a graduating senior selected from each of the high schools located in its service area.

“There is no better investment we can make, than in someone’s education,” said Arden Fuher, DVEC’s board president. ”These young men and women are the next generation of community leaders. We are excited to be able to help them achieve their dreams.”

This year, DVEC funded 13 scholarships to young men and women to help fund their education.

Since adopting the scholarship program more than 20 years ago, DVEC has funded $143,000 in scholarships to help 178 students continue their education.

The scholarship recipients from each high school and the educational institutions they plan to attend are as follows:

Edgeley: Kiara Jangula, University of Jamestown

Ellendale: Brynn Gibson, University of Mary - Bismarck

Kulm: Carl Tjernlund, Bismarck State College

LaMoure: Derek Joy, Bismarck State College

Litchville/Marion: Gaven Van Bruggen, Bismarck State College

Montpelier: Isaiah Gearlad, University of North Dakota

Oakes: Aspen Hill, University of Jamestown