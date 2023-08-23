Jamestown area students graduate from Bismarck State College

BISMARCK — More than 560 students graduated with degrees from Bismarck State College after completing the spring 2023 semester. The graduates were recognized at the college's 83rd commencement ceremony held on May 12 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Students who completed the coursework to earn degrees from BSC in fall 2022 and summer 2023 were also eligible to walk across the stage during the commencement ceremony to receive their diplomas.

BSC spring 2023 graduates from the Jamestown region include:

Berlin: Samantha Cox, Associate in Applied Science in management

Carrington: Denise Bull, Associate in Applied Science in human services and a Certificate in Eligibility Worker; Michael Clifton, Certificate in Welding; Taryn Hoeckle, Associate in Applied Science in associate degree nurse; Kambree Kvamme, Associate in Science; Elizabeth Lee, Associate in Applied Science in agriculture industry and technology; Lea Mittleider, Associate in Applied Science in farm and ranch management (agribusiness)

Cleveland: Abby Helm, Associate in Applied Science in process technology; Amber VanEpps, Certificate in Carpentry (residential)

Cooperstown: Tavon Stadler, Associate in Applied Science in agriculture industry and technology

Dawson: Blake Eberl, Associate in Applied Science in welding; Cooper Fanta, Associate in Applied Science in industrial automation; Ethan Schaffner, Associate in Arts

Fessenden: Seth Dinius, Certificate in Carpentry (residential)

Fredonia: Harris Entzi, Associate in Applied Science in automotive technology and a Certificate in Automotive Technology (engine performance/air conditioning)

Jamestown: Nicole Caldwell, Associate in Applied Science in graphic design and communications; Gregory Moore, Certificate in Automotive Technology (electrical/chassis); Evan Prescott, Certificate in Automotive Technology (electrical/chassis)

Medina: Gracie Gunderson, Associate in Applied Science in criminal justice

Napoleon: Jordan Kuipers, Associate in Applied Science in lineworker (electrical); Tyler Moos, Associate in Science

New Rockford: Matthew Duchscherer, Certificate in Welding

Pettibone: Calli Mack, Associate in Arts, Associate in Science and a Certificate of Completion in athletic coaching

Steele: Jacob Biegler, Certificate in Lineworker (electrical); Jaycee Seagren, Associate in Applied Science in associate degree nurse

Tappen: Hailey Pfaff, Associate in Arts and Associate in Science

Verona: James Sandness, Associate in Applied Science in agriculture industry and technology

Woodworth: Ethan Buskness, Associate in Applied Science in agriculture industry and technology